Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich advises seminarians not to be ‘distracted’ by scandal

September 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: In a meeting with seminarians of the Chicago archdiocese, Cardinal Blase Cupich said that the Church should not be “distracted” by the current furor over sexual abuse. The cardinal also insisted that homosexuality is not a major factor in the abuse scandal, telling seminarian that “facts don’t bear that out.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!