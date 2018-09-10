Catholic World News

Papal abuse commission: role is prevention, not investigation

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The special papal commission on sexual abuse, chaired by Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, has concluded a plenary meeting, issuing a reminder that “recent events in the Church have us all focused on the urgent need for a clear response on the part of the Church for the sexual abuse of minors.” The commission stressed, however, that its role is to encourage programs that will make abuse less likely, rather than to investigate reports of past offenses.

