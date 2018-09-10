Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting this week to continue work toward a reform of the Roman Curia. The Council will meet from Monday through Wednesday, September 10-12. Pope Francis is expected to participate in all sessions, except on Wednesday when he holds his weekly general audience. This is the 26th meeting of the Council.

