Argentina: raid at school for deaf in clerical abuse probe

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “After the students again named [Father Nicola] Corradi as an abuser living in Pope Francis’ native Argentina in a 2014 letter to the Pontiff and the Verona bishop, the Vatican still took no action,” according to the report.

