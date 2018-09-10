Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl’s master of ceremonies calls on him to resign

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The time for cowardice and self-preservation is long past,” said Deacon James Garcia. “Victims cry out for justice and the faithful deserve shepherds who are not compromised.”

