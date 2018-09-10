Catholic World News
New Italian government plans to curb Sunday shopping: Di Maio
September 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: Luigi Di Maio is Italy’s deputy prime minister.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
