Scandinavian bishops urge faithful to pray and fast for the Pope

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Sexual abuses, abuse of power and internal conflicts at the highest levels obscure the face of the whole Church, the bride of the Holy Spirit,” Scandinavia’s bishops said in a letter. “The Holy Father himself has recently been attacked in an unprecedented way.”

