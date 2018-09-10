Catholic World News

Nebraska bishop joins calls for investigation of Archbishop Viganò’s allegations

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Because Archbishop Viganò held a unique and important position of leadership serving the Church in our country, the questions raised in his statement must be taken seriously,” said Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of Grand Island, who called for “a prompt and thorough examination of this entire crisis in leadership.”

