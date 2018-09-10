Catholic World News

Letter from Cardinal Sandri confirms Archbishop Viganò’s claim that Vatican knew of McCarrick allegations in 2000

September 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò recently stated that Vatican officials have been aware since 2000 of Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s behavior with seminarians. Father Boniface Ramsey has reproduced a letter from Cardinal Leonardo Sandri that confirms Archbishop Viganò’s statement. As Sostituto (2000-2007), Cardinal Sandri coordinated the internal affairs of the Roman Curia; he is now Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!