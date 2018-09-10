Catholic World News

Catholic donor denies he consulted on Viganò allegations against Pope Francis

September 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Timothy Busch of the Napa Institute said that “contrary to some erroneous media speculation, I did not preview a copy of or in any way participate in drafting Archbishop Viganò’s testimony, nor was I consulted in any capacity about his testimony ... I can confirm that, in my interactions with him, I have found him to be an honest man.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

