Catholic World News

Pope encourages cooperation between parents, teachers

September 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Schools do not replace parents, but complement them,” Pope Francis said to members of the he Italian Parents’ Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!