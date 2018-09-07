Catholic World News

Moscow denounces plan for Ukrainian Orthodox autonomy

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchate of Moscow has issued an angry denunciation of the decision by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople to recognize an autocephalous (self-governing) Ukrainian Orthodox Church. A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, with claims authority over Ukraine, said the move was an “unprecedentedly gross incursion into the Moscow Patriarchate’s canonical territory,” which “cannot be left unanswered.”

