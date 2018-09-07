Catholic World News

Constantinople moves toward autonomy for Ukrainian Orthodox Church

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople has appointed two prelates as “exarchs” to the Kiev, to prepare for establishment of a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Archbishop Daniel of Pamphilon (US) and Bishop Ilarion of Edmonton (Canada) are expect to convene the leading Orthodox prelates of Ukraine, who will in turn elect a patriarch.

