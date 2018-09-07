Catholic World News

South Carolina bishop joins in call for Vatican investigation

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston, South Carolina, has joined the list of American bishops urging a Vatican investigation into the handling of sex-abuse complaints. Backing the request by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the US bishops’ conference, Bishop Guglielmone said that he would “strongly support an investigation by the Holy See along with a national lay commission with its own authority to seek the truth about the statements made by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano.

