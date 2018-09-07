Catholic World News

Priest who warned of McCarrick suggests laicization, investigation

September 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Father Boniface Ramsey, who warned prelates about the misconduct of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, tells Crux that he thinks McCarrick should be laicized. He also recommends an investigation into how the disgraced prelate was allowed to continue in ministry after complaints had been lodged against him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!