Connecticut bishop encourages troubled priests to seek help or voluntary laicization

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Citing Christ’s words about millstones, Archbishop Leonard Blair reminded priests that sins can be forgiven in the Sacrament of Penance only if confession is accompanied by contrition and a firm purpose of amendment.

