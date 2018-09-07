Catholic World News
Cardinal Wuerl announces 6-week ‘season of healing’
September 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The season will week begin with a September 14 penitential Mass at the cathedral.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
