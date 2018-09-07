Catholic World News

Buffalo bishop refuses to resign despite questions over handling of allegations

September 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “My handling of recent claims from some of our parishioners concerning sexual misconduct with adults unquestionably has fallen short,” said Bishop Richard Malone, 72. The diocese recently sought the source of leaks of confidential documents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!