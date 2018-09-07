Catholic World News

Metuchen diocese suspends priest with close connection to retired bishop

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul Bootkoski led the New Jersey diocese from 2002 to 2016. Under his leadership, the diocese settled a sexual misconduct claim against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

