Prelate warns against corruption, authoritarianism in Bolivia

September 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Socialist Evo Morales has been president of Bolivia since 2006. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Ecuador, Bolivia, and Paraguay in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

