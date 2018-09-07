Catholic World News

Nebraska attorney general seeks 40 years of abuse records from state’s dioceses

September 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Omaha World-Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Doug Peterson said that his office “has a long history of investigating and prosecuting child abuse and child sexual assault cases throughout the state.” Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha said, “We welcome accountability. The truth is good for everyone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!