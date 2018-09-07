Catholic World News

New Mexico attorney general launches investigation, says state was ‘dumping ground’ for abusive priests

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Calling for a “full, massive disclosure” from the state’s dioceses, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said, “There are numerous, numerous families that are demanding justice.”

