New York, New Jersey launch state investigations into how dioceses handled abuse allegations

September 07, 2018

Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not a surprise to us that the attorney general would look to begin a civil investigation, and she will find the Archdiocese of New York, and the other seven dioceses in the state, ready and eager to work together with her in the investigation,” an archdiocesan spokesman said.

