Abducted Nigerian priest is released
September 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Father Christopher Ogaga spent four days in captivity following his kidnapping by a criminal gang.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
