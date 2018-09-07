Catholic World News

India’s high court strikes down law against homosexual acts

September 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The law stated, “Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

