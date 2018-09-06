Catholic World News

Accuse yourself, not others, Pope counsels Christians

September 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on September 6, Pope Francis said that a Christian should accuse himself rather than criticizing others. He said: “A sign that a a person does not know—that a Christian does not know how to accuse himself—is when he is accustomed to accusing others, to being nosy about the lives of others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!