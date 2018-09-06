Catholic World News
Bishops see papal visit as ‘very important’ for Lithuanian democracy
September 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will begin a 4-day apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on September 22.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!