Catholic World News

Pope sends ice cream to Italian migrant center

September 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The ice cream is “a small sign of [the Pope’s] tenderness for you,” Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, told migrants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!