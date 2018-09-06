Catholic World News

Scranton bishop bars predecessor from public ministry

September 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Timlin, now 91, was Bishop of Scranton from 1984 to 2003; Bishop Joseph Bambera (Bishop Timlin’s vicar for clergy) has led the diocese since 2010. “Bishop Timlin did not abuse children, nor has he ever been accused of having done so,” said Bishop Bambera. “Instead, he mishandled some cases of abuse.” Bishop Bambera is facing questions about his own role in handling abuse allegations as vicar for clergy.

