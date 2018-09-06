Catholic World News

Deceased Pennsylvania bishop accused of abuse

September 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on TribLive.com

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Anthony Bosco was Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh from 1970 to 1987 and Bishop of Greensburg from 1987 to 2004. He died in 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!