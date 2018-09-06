Catholic World News

Archbishop Coleridge: US needs to become ‘humbler Church’ in response to abuse crisis

September 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: “You may become and may have to become, like us in Australia, a smaller Church—in other words: a humbler Church, a purified Church, a Church that is able to listen and not just speak,” the Archbishop of Brisbane said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!