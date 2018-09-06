Catholic World News

Retired New Jersey bishop says he reported allegations against McCarrick to nuncio, police in 2005

September 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick was the first bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen (1981-86) before he was appointed Archbishop of Newark (1986-2000) and Archbishop of Washington (2001-2006). Under Bishop Paul Bootkoski (2002-2016), the Metuchen diocese settled a sexual misconduct claim against McCarrick. Bishop Bootkoski said that in 2005, he reported allegations against McCarrick to Archbishop Gabriel Montalvo, then the apostolic nuncio to the US.

