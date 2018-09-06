Catholic World News

Commonweal calls on Pope to address Archbishop Viganò’s allegations

September 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US publication said that “however dubious or questionable” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s recent allegations may be, “the faithful deserve answers.”

