House, Senate pass bills protecting religiously affiliated community centers

September 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The increasing attacks and threats against churches, synagogues, and mosques disgrace our nation’s most fundamental values,” the American Jewish Committee said in a statement. “This important legislation, which we ask President Trump to sign into law promptly, provides for new and strengthened measures to deter, as well as punish, perpetrators of attacks on religious institutions.”

