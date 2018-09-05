Catholic World News

Vigano testimony violates ‘pontifical secret’

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raymond de Souza points out that whether the testimony of Archbishop Vigano is ultimately confirmed or refuted, “it is indisputable that he spectacularly violated the pontifical secret he swore an oath to keep.” His bold move—and the investigation that it will likely prompt—could endanger the secrecy of Vatican communications.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!