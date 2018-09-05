Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarchate to allow priests to remarry?

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople is reportedly planning to allow priests to remarry if their wives die. (Priests whose marriages are ended by divorce would not be allowed to remarry.) Such a policy would be a break with the tradition that forbids a man to marry after he is ordained to the priesthood.

