Leading Venezuelan bishop decries government repression

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Luis Azuaje of Maracaibo, the president of the Venezuelan bishops’ conference, said that “the concept of repression does not merely mean beating up an individual or group of people; it also means depriving them of what they need—in terms of food, of electricity, of the necessary public services required by basic human dignity.”

