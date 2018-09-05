Catholic World News

Pope’s September prayer intention: for young people in Africa

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s September prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that young people in Africa may have access to education and work in their own countries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!