Cardinal Dolan discusses abuse scandals

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our faith is not in the Pope, our faith is not in cardinals, our faith is not in bishops, our faith is not in priests,” New York’s archbishop said in a radio interview. “Our faith is in Jesus.”

