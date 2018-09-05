Catholic World News

7 facts about American Catholics

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There are roughly 51 million Catholic adults in the US,” the article begins. “The share of Americans who are Catholic declined from 24% in 2007 to 21% in 2014.”

