Catholic World News

2 Chicago priests arrested for lewd conduct

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: The arrests took place on September 3 in Miami Beach. One of the priests is a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago; the other hails from a Colombian diocese. Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement in response.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!