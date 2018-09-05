Catholic World News

Pope Francis hosted embattled Cardinal Wuerl in Rome, told him: talk with your priests

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Post reported that Pope Francis and Cardinal Wuerl met privately in Rome on August 30. At a September 3 meeting in Washington, some diocesan priests reportedly told Cardinal Wuerl that “they found it hard to believe him when he has said he never heard rumors about McCarrick, which had swirled for years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!