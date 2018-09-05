Catholic World News

North America’s youngest bishop seeks to save souls; ‘I am not important’

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Slovak-born Bishop Milan Lach, 44, is the Ruthenian Catholic bishop of Parma (Ohio). Speaking of the faithful of his Eastern Catholic eparchy (diocese), Bishop Lach said his mission is “to save their souls for the heavenly Kingdom ... I want them to have a relationship with Jesus Christ. I am not important.”

