Swedish cardinal laments abuse by priests, cover-up attempts

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his Swedish-language letter, Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm said that “the wicked cannot continue to spread their poison throughout the Church.” The prelate also called for prayers for Pope Francis, “for there is a danger that some people may exploit this difficult situation to undermine his mission as the Successor of Peter.”

