Catholic World News

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marian Eleganti, OSB, was appointed auxiliary bishop of Chur, Switzerland, in 2009.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!