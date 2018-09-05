Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann: current crisis is result of ‘failures of the accountability of bishops’

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is inconceivable to me that the bishops who were involved with the settlements for McCarrick’s misconduct did not bring these matters to the papal nuncio and the nuncios failed to inform the Pope at that time and those who assisted him with the care of bishops,” the Archbishop of Kansas City (Kansas) said. As he commented on Archbishop Viganò’s recent statement, Archbishop Naumann described the prelate as a “man of integrity.”

