Chinese priest remains missing, 8 months after ‘brief chat’ with government officials

September 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “When [Father Lu Danhua] was taken away, [Qingtian Religious Affairs] Bureau personnel said they just wanted a brief chat, but he remains missing,” according to the report.

