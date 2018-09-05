Catholic World News

Catechist, cousin killed in bomb blast in southern Philippines

September 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine general attributed the attack to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, an Islamist militant group active for the past decade.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!