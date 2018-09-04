Catholic World News

Speaking at mosque, Indian priest thanks Muslims for help with flood relief

September 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest spoke at a mosque in Kerala, India, last Friday, thanking the Muslims for the humanitarian support they had provided during the recent flooding in the region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!