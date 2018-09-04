Catholic World News

Schedule set for papal visit to Baltic countries later this month

September 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the full schedule for the visit by Pope Francis to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The trip will take place September 22 to 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!